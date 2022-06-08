Idaho dems propose session to consider freezing gas tax

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Democratic members of the Idaho House and Senate have sent a letter to governor Brad Little requesting a special legislative session.

The purpose of the session is to consider a six-month gas tax holiday to provide some temporary relief for Idahoans who are feeling the pinch at the pump.

Projections show the tax holiday would cost the state a projected $180 million in tax revenue, which could be made up by the projected $1.3 billion dollars of projected budget surplus.

Representative James Ruchti of Pocatello says his constituents want him to act now.

”We think it’s really important to get it done now. You know, (the) price for a gallon of gasoline just went over $5, that’s about $1.73 more than we were paying a year ago,” said Ruchti.

A statement from the governor Little says he is considering the letter saying:

“Governor Little received the letter from Idaho Democrats, and he is reviewing the request.

Governor Little and Republicans in the Idaho Legislature this year championed immediate and ongoing historic tax relief for working individuals and families to help offset soaring inflation and gas prices – problems created by President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ mishandling of the economy. Every single Idaho Democrat legislator voted against the ongoing tax cuts and immediate tax rebates just a few months ago.

Governor Little clearly stated last month he plans to cut taxes even further with the state’s budget surplus to build on three straight years of unprecedented tax relief for Idahoans.”

