Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

A team of nine volunteers brought together through Twitter is working to take him on the over 2,6000-mile drive
Operation Nacho Run is documenting Nacho's journey to his new home.
Operation Nacho Run is documenting Nacho's journey to his new home.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home.

Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.

Tine Welch with The Herd House said she used Twitter to find a foster family with which Nacho could live long-term and was met with a response from Florida-based The Golden Ratio, which exclusively works with special needs Golden Retrievers.

A team of nine volunteers brought together through Twitter is working to take him on the over 2,6000-mile drive.

His journey is being documented on Twitter at #OperationNachoRun and a live tracker can be found here.

