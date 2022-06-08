Advertisement

Law enforcement to hold training in public areas of Carey

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents of Carey should be aware that law enforcement training is being held in several public spaces this week.

The advanced law enforcement rapid response training, or ALERRT, is underway until June 10.

According to the mayor’s office, it’s being held at the fairgrounds, rodeo grounds, and a portion of the city park facility.

The training is a federally funded program intended to certify officers to instruct their peers when it comes to active shooter response.

It will include blank rounds being fired.

The mayor’s office says they have agreed to work around the scheduled bloom truck and food bank on Wednesday.

