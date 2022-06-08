Advertisement

Molina found guilty on all charges

FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source: KMVT, file)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joshua Molina has been found guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday.

He had been charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to a death in 2017. He was tried in early 2020 for the crimes.

After two weeks in court, the jury then found him guilty of two counts of injury to a child but could not come to a decision on the rest of Molina’s charges, resulting in a hung jury.

After Wednesday’s guilty verdict, Molina’s sentencing has been set for August 29 at 1:30 pm.

