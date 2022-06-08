More All-American honors for CSI softball players

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another day, another All-American announcement. The College of Southern Idaho features three softball players on the NJCAA All-America team. Two of them picked up their second honor in as many days.

Making the second team, Gracie Tentinger and Kylie Baumert, who also earned NFCA All-American honors on Monday.

Tentinger produced a .462 batting average and .514 on base percentage. She led the Golden Eagles with 27 home runs (4th in the country) and 95 RBI (2nd in the country).

Baumert led CSI in batting average at .478 (27th in the country) and hits with 99 (6th in the country). She also had 10 home runs, 60 RBI and 72 runs (21st in the country) with a .515 on base percentage

Picking up her first All-American honor is Idaho State commit, catcher Sophia Stoddard, who made the third team. She had the team’s highest on-base percentage at .529 (29th in the nation) and was second on the team (24th in the country) with 71 RBI.

