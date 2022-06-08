Police warn of phone scams going around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area.

In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.

Another scam the Twin Falls Police Department is reporting is one in which a caller will claim to be a close relative that has been arrested and needs money for court or bond.

They urge any elderly victims of fraud to call the National Elderly Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

