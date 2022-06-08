Advertisement

Police warn of phone scams going around Twin Falls

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of the city of phone scams impacting the area.

In a Facebook post, the department says the most popular scam is a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam in which people are told they’ve won a large sum of money for which they must pay a fee to obtain.

Another scam the Twin Falls Police Department is reporting is one in which a caller will claim to be a close relative that has been arrested and needs money for court or bond.

They urge any elderly victims of fraud to call the National Elderly Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

PTSD Awareness Month
Wellness Wednesday - PTSD awareness month
flight
Air Service Update
In 2021 Idaho State Representative Chad Christensen introduced a bill that would have allowed...
Idaho lawmakers and groups weigh in on arming teachers with guns
In 2021 Idaho State Representative Chad Christensen introduced a bill that would have allowed...
Idaho lawmakers and groups weigh in on arming teachers with guns