Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History to open on Saturday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A popular Shoshone attraction will soon have a new addition.

Idaho’s Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History announced the addition of a second museum of natural history, which is set to open on June 11.

The Museum is named after the late Richard Arthur Olsen, the landmark’s founder and curator, who passed away in 2019.

Exhibits at the Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History include fossils, rocks, gemstones and cultural artifacts from around the world.

Grand opening of second museum of natural history (KMVT/KSVT)

