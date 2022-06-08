Advertisement

Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History to open on Saturday

The museum is named after the landmark’s founder, the late Richard Arthur Olsen
Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History (c: Idaho's Mammoth Cave &...
Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History (c: Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History Facebook)(Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A popular Shoshone attraction will soon have a new addition.

Idaho’s Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History announced the addition of a second museum of natural history, which is set to open on June 11.

The Museum is named after the late Richard Arthur Olsen, the landmark’s founder and curator, who passed away in 2019.

Exhibits at the Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History include fossils, rocks, gemstones and cultural artifacts from around the world.

Grand opening of second museum of natural history
Grand opening of second museum of natural history(KMVT/KSVT)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

Noxious weed removal
Weed Warriors looks to expand in year two
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The store is located on Eastland Avenue in Twin Falls
Behind the Business: Re-Store