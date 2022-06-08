Advertisement

Weed Warriors looks to expand in year two

Last year, they hosted 29 of these events, mostly targeting public lands
Twin Falls County Weed Control is encouraging the community to reach out to them when dealing...
Noxious weed removal(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the battle against noxious weeds in the Wood River Valley continues, the Environmental Resource Center’s Weed Warriors is hoping to expand this year following what leaders said was a successful pilot program.

With Weed Warriors, volunteers and Wood River Valley students are brought together for targeted weed pulling and native reseeding events. Last year, they hosted 29 of these events, mostly targeting public lands.

The Weed Warriors remove invasive weeds without using herbicides, and they said they focus on biologically sensitive areas, where herbicides could harm the environment.

The ERC said events like these are important in order to help the Wood River Valley community connect with their public lands.

“Once you have that love for this area, you realize that you want to protect it however you can,” said ERC Programs Coordinator Victoria Ownbey. “Whether that’s getting out there and weeding invasive weeds so you have better water quality for your fishing or whether that’s pulling knapweed so that the elk have more native plants to eat.”

People of any ability level are invited to come out to Weed Warriors events. If you are interested in volunteering, you can email Ownbey at vicky@ercsv.org.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

Idaho's Mammoth Cave & Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History (c: Idaho's Mammoth Cave &...
Richard Arthur Olsen Museum of Natural History to open on Saturday
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The store is located on Eastland Avenue in Twin Falls
Behind the Business: Re-Store