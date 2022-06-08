Weed Warriors looks to expand in year two

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the battle against noxious weeds in the Wood River Valley continues, the Environmental Resource Center’s Weed Warriors is hoping to expand this year following what leaders said was a successful pilot program.

With Weed Warriors, volunteers and Wood River Valley students are brought together for targeted weed pulling and native reseeding events. Last year, they hosted 29 of these events, mostly targeting public lands.

The Weed Warriors remove invasive weeds without using herbicides, and they said they focus on biologically sensitive areas, where herbicides could harm the environment.

The ERC said events like these are important in order to help the Wood River Valley community connect with their public lands.

“Once you have that love for this area, you realize that you want to protect it however you can,” said ERC Programs Coordinator Victoria Ownbey. “Whether that’s getting out there and weeding invasive weeds so you have better water quality for your fishing or whether that’s pulling knapweed so that the elk have more native plants to eat.”

People of any ability level are invited to come out to Weed Warriors events. If you are interested in volunteering, you can email Ownbey at vicky@ercsv.org.

