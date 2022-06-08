Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday - PTSD awareness month

Candice Ramsey with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health talks about PTSD and how people can find help
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) awareness month. PTSD occurs in people after they have experienced a particularly traumatic event like war, physical violence physical, sexual or verbal assault as well as accidents, and so forth.

More information about National PTSD awareness month can be found at nationaltoday.com.

