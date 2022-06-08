Advertisement

What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - City officials in Amarillo, Texas are asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on a surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

KFDA reports security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

City officials said there were no signs of vandalism or attempted entry into the zoo and no animals or people were harmed.

Now, the city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba, emphasizing the entity was seen outside the zoo.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers