Work on Heyburn bridge expected to cause traffic delays

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is expected to begin work on the Heyburn bridge on June 13 to apply a sealing treatment in an effort to extend the life of the bridge.

“Besides protecting the surface from water and other elements, bridge joints that allow the bridge to expand and contract with the weather will also be replaced as part of this project,” ITD Project Manager Bruce Christensen said.

Crews are expected to work on the bridge Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with occasional work on Saturday as needed.

Lane restrictions will be in place while work is being performed. Crews may also adjust the traffic signal on the north side of the bridge as well.

“We will work with our contractor to make adjustments to our work schedule and traffic control as necessary,” Christensen stated.

ITD advises motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in the area.

