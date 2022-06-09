Art and Soul of the Magic Valley begins Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you like art, you’ll get to see plenty of it in the Magic Valley over the next few weeks.

The 12th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley starts Friday. Work from nearly 300 artists will be on display at 88 different venues around Twin Falls until July 2.

This year, artists hail from 31 Idaho cities, 16 different states, and even as far away as Mongolia. Prize money totals $43,000 with the winner getting $12,000

A yellow flag with a red heart will spotlight the work. You can also pick up a walking sheet at the Twin Falls Center for Arts.

“It engages the whole community, it’s not just a weekend art show or a little gallery, it just engages everybody in the community in a very positive way,” said

To vote in this year’s contest, you must register at the Twin Falls Center for Arts near Elevation 486. Voting and registration are free.

