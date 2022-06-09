Former CSI men’s basketball players help with camps

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball players are helping out at camp this week, while they’re on break from their respective colleges.

Hawaii guard Amoro Lado and Carson-Newman forward Nehemie Kabeya.

Lado averaged five points for the Rainbow Rarriors this past season. While Kabeya redshirted last season and is ready to go for the Eagles, while also working on his masters in sports management. After his playing days at CSI from 2019-20, he transferred to North Carolina Central University for one season.

The pair are helping the coaches with the high school showcase, giving younger guys pointers and tips on what to expect playing at the collegiate level.

“[Eran} Ganot, he preaches keep your arrow going up, so just improving, going from this last year, going from this last year, I’m hoping to improve, get better in the summer, bigger, faster, stronger and help my teams win games,” Lado explained.

“I’ve learned a lot of experiences, division level is not like Juco or Division II, you got to produce, they expect so much from you at all times, you got to be focused and disciplined, sacrifice yourself, put yourself in the right position to help the team, that’s all they want,” Kabeya added.

The men will also be helping at the kids camp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday from 1-5, representing Kindergarten through eighth grade.

