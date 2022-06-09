Highway construction near Burley to begin next week

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is set to begin construction on State Highway 27 near Burley on June 13.

The construction will restore the highway from the north end of Burley to I-84 as well as improve the functionality of the road.

“This summer, crews will reconstruct portions of the highway and resurface SH-27 throughout the project limits,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said.

Work will occur from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with lane reductions in place as well as flaggers to direct motorists. On and off-ramps will be closed temporarily at Exit 208.

“Motorists are advised to utilize Exit 201 or Exit 211 for access to Burley during ramp closures,” stated Dillé. “No more than two ramps will be closed at the same time, and closures will not exceed eight days.”

ITD will be placing signs on SH-27 and I-84 to notify drivers during closures, and they advise you to plan around the construction when driving through the area.

Work is expected to be completed in August.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.