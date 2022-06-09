Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Jerome farmers market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The time is finally here in Idaho, farmers market season has begun.

The Jerome Farmers Market, held at Mountain View Barn on Highway 93 has officially opened for the 2022 season.

The market will be open every Saturday into October. According to Kathy Bartholomew, the market hosts one of the largest ranges of offerings you can find at a local farmers market.

She also says the market is about much more than just the offerings.

“We have the most fabulous vendors, just the kindest, most wonderful people. We sell everything from bread to vegetables to honey to beautiful cutting boards and woodworking things. Then, if you want, you can have lunch at the Mountain View Barn as well,” she said.

The market is open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

