Advertisement

Shot clocks are coming to Idaho high school basketball

The clocks will be in place for 2024 state tournaments
The clocks will be in place for 2024 state tournaments
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a unanimous, 11-0 vote in the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) monthly board meeting Wednesday, shot clocks are coming to the prep scene.

The ruling means in 2024, the Idaho state basketball championships will feature 35-second shot clocks.

Kimberly boys basketball head coach Daren Garey is in favor of a shot clock, but didn’t see it coming this quick.

“I kind of figured that it would be one of those things that would be talked about a long time and never really happen, at least as long as I was coaching,” Garey said.

For now though, the only place where the shot clock is only guaranteed is at the state tournament.

“I don’t think our board wanted to get into a situation where we’re forcing school boards or schools to pony up a bunch of money when they really don’t have it, or maybe don’t want it,” said IHSAA Assistant Director Mike Federico.

Schools and conferences will have the option to decide if and when to implement clocks for games outside of the state tournament.

With nothing on the books for next season, Burley Athletic Director Randy Winn doesn’t see the Bobcats using a shot clock for the 2022-2023 season.

“But the year after, we will definitely use it,” Winn said. “I’m sure our whole conference will because it makes no sense to not use it when you’re going to face it in the state tournament.”

As District IV basketball commissioner and an experienced college-level referee, Winn knows there will be some growing pains when the clocks are in place.

“I would hope everybody that comes into a District IV facility to watch a game will be patient with our referees because it’s going to be a big learning curve. I’m sure a year at least, a season, to get through it for everybody to understand what’s going on,” Winn said.

The one thing about the rule change that most agree on, is it will make Idaho basketball better, and coach Garey emphasized the impact it will have on defense.

“Defensively know you can now press to not just get turnovers, you can press to kill 8-to-9 seconds before a team gets over, now they got less of a shot clock to work with,” Garey said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

Latest News

Attack Basketball Academy coming to Twin Falls
Twin Falls native brings Attack Basketball Academy to the Magic Valley
The clocks will make an appearance for 2024 state tournaments
Shot clocks are coming to Idaho High School basketball
Former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball players are helping out at camp this week,...
Former CSI men’s basketball players help with camps
Hawaii's Amoro Lado helping with camp before leaving for school.
Former CSI hoopsters helping with camps