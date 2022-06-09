Advertisement

Twin Falls native brings Attack Basketball Academy to the Magic Valley

Twin Falls native Tanner Hazelbaker is holding the Attack Basketball Academy this summer
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tanner Hazelbaker, originally from Twin Falls, is bringing Attack Basketball Academy to Twin Falls. The academy will run from June 14 to July 14 for kids aged 8 to 14. The academy will run three days a week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with two sessions, the morning session runs from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and the evening session runs from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Sessions include skills training, ABC performance shirts, weekly awards, and games and competitions.

Individuals can attend all 15 session for $165, 12 sessions for $145, 9 sessions for $120, or 6 sessions for $95.

Those interested can contact Hazelbaker at (208) 293-5542 or at abcusainfo@gmail.com.

