Twin Falls Sheriffs unveil new marine drone to aid search and recovery efforts

The drone featured a dedication to 15-year-old accidental drowning victim Taylor Summers
The drone has search lights, a rotating camera head and a grabber claw
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When 15-year-old Taylor Summers accidentally drowned at Pillar Falls, it took four days for her body to be recovered. On Thursday, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office revealed a new marine drone with the hopes of speeding up future search and recovery efforts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this new Deep Trekker underwater drone is capable of searching the depths of any body of water in Twin Falls County. It features searchlights, a rotating camera head, and a grabber claw.

A dedication to Summers on the drone was unveiled to members of her family on Thursday who said while they wish she was still here, they are glad her passing has sparked change.

“We rejoice in the fact of what has come out of it even though there’s been a lot of heartache,” said Bear Morton, Summers’ great-uncle. “But it means the world to us that we live in a community that loves and supports its people and they became more than just an agency to us, they became friends.”

Summers’ family added they hope in the future, the drone’s capabilities can expand even further by adding additional tools like sonar technology.

Funding for the drone came from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation waterways grant and federal money through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

