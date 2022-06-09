Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriffs unveils drone to aid search and recovery efforts

It features searchlights, a rotating camera head, and a grabber claw
The drone has search lights, a rotating camera head and a grabber claw
The drone has search lights, a rotating camera head and a grabber claw(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When 15-year-old Taylor Summers accidentally drowned at Pillar Falls, it took four days for her body to be recovered.

On Thursday, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office revealed a new marine drone with the hopes of speeding up future search and recovery efforts.

According to the sheriff’s office, this new Deep Trekker underwater drone is capable of searching the depths of any body of water in Twin Falls County.

It features searchlights, a rotating camera head, and a grabber claw.

A dedication to Summers on the drone was unveiled to members of her family on Thursday who say while they wish she was still here, they are glad her passing has sparked change.

“We rejoice in the fact of what has come out of it even though there’s been a lot of heartache,” said Bear Morton, Summers’ great uncle. “But it means the world to us that we live in a community that loves and supports its people and they became more than just an agency to us, they became friends.”

Funding came from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation waterways grant and federal money through the Bureau of Justice assistance

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges

Latest News

ITD will begin road work near Burley on June 13
Highway construction near Burley to begin next week
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands
Jerome farmers market (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Jerome farmers market