Two men arraigned on murder charges in Jerome

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are facing murder charges for their alleged role in a homicide last month in Jerome.

Antonio Jacob Gallegos and Reyes Ruben Duran, Jr. both face one count of first degree murder and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

They were arraigned Wednesday in Jerome County Magistrate Court.

According to court records, the alleged incident took place May 18, which is also the same day Carl Yager, 48, of Jerome was shot and killed. However, authorities have not yet confirmed Yager to be the victim in this case.

The suspects’ preliminary hearing is set for June 21 at 2:30 p.m.

