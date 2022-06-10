Advertisement

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Hygiene during a disaster

Toothbrush
Toothbrush(WDBJ)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Keeping things sanitary and keeping your hygiene up in times of utility outages are important.

During emergencies, these outages can be common. EMA officials recommend having a five-gallon bucket containing all your sanitary needs, such as garbage bags, bleach, and water.

This will help to maintain a germ-free environment when plumbing services aren’t available in your home.

“I have come Clorox wipes, I have hand sanitizer, I have rubber gloves., I have, of course, toilet paper,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA on the hygiene products that are necessary to have during emergencies.

They also say having extra water on hand, separate from the one gallon of drinking water per person per day, is beneficial for daily hygiene such as showering or brushing teeth.

