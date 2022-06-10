Advertisement

Base jumper injured after accident below Perrine Bridge

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon
The accident occurred on Friday afternoon(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A B.A.S.E. jumper was injured Friday after an accident below the Perrine Bridge.

It happened right before 4:00 p.m. The jumper and his parachute got entangled, causing the B.A.S.E jumper to hit the water hard.

A few kayakers paddled over to him before the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s boat, which was already out patrolling the water, pulled him on board to administer CPR.

Air St. Luke’s landed under the Perrine Bridge to take the injured B.A.S.E. jumper to the hospital.

We’ll have updates as soon as they become available.

