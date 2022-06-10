Burley seeks to replace both head basketball coaches

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High School is seeking two new head basketball coaches for this upcoming season.

Amber Whiting left the school to become the new head coach at Brigham Young University.

According to athletic director Randy Winn, Amari Whiting, Amber’s daughter will not be returning to the school for her senior campaign, instead will attend high school down in Utah.

As of right now, the No. 31 ranked prospect, according 2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings - espnW100 is still committed to Oregon.

The Whitings led the Bobcats to the 2021-22 state championship in February.

“We have quite a few girls returning,” Winn exclaimed. “So whoever gets that job will have a great pedigree behind them, great history, and obviously big shoes to fill. We are excited for our next candidate. We think they’re stepping into a great opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Mac Stannard is leaving Burley after two years as the head boys basketball coach.

Stannard who lives in Twin Falls is looking to be closer to family and accepted an assistant position on the Bruins’ coaching staff.

Stannard helped lead the Bobcats to an upset of Jerome in the Great Basin District Championship and an appearance in the 4A state basketball tournament.

“We appreciate all he’s done here for us,” Winn added. “Whoever walks into this job has a state tournament ready-made, we had a great team last year. They were one point away from going to the semi-finals. They beat Jerome last year in the district tournament at Jerome. It’s just a match-made in Heaven for someone who comes in and wants this job.”

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for these positions, please visit the Cassia County School District page.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.