Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas officer

By Cody Lee, Dani Masten and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities say a driver died after a construction beam fell, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Nevada State Police told KVVU that a tractor-trailer driver carrying a large piece of construction equipment was going southbound on US 95 when it hit a metal beam as the vehicle was traveling under an overpass.

The metal beam then landed on a silver sedan that was following behind the tractor-trailer.

State police confirmed that the man driving that car was pronounced dead on scene, and sources confirmed with KVVU that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was the person killed.

The Las Vegas Police Protection Agency, which represents the department’s police officers, confirmed the death in a statement.

“Today is a very said and tragic day for the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In a tragic accident on the freeway, one of our own lost their life,” the agency said.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer driver is cooperative as police continue the investigation.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is working to replace the beam, which is part of a construction project. The height limit for going under the overpass where the collision occurred is 15 feet.

