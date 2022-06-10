Advertisement

District V, VI athletes have solid afternoon at state rodeo

Pavkov, Pearson win 2nd go for respective events
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association is holding its state finals this week at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.

With just less than a day until the short go, let’s check in with District V and VI athletes to see how they’re doing.

Cooper Pavkov of Gooding and Buhl’s Wesley Pearson both won their second go.

Let’s begin with Pavkov in tie-down roping.

The District V representative looks to stop two-time state champion Wyatt Jensen who won the first go. Pavkov is doing rodeo in college and is ready to show the state what he’s made of later this week. He recorded a time of 10.47 seconds, faster than Jensen’s 10.73.

“We got a really good pen of calves,” Pavkov said. “They’re a little stronger, but they’re pretty even set. I drew a really good one. The kid that had ‘em in the first round was 11 flat on them and ended up second and I knew I had to make a good run on him.”

While Pearson was the top bull rider Thursday afternoon, his only event at state. He produced a score of 69, a much better result than his first go, when he got bucked off. Pearson won the bull riding championship in 2020 and is hoping to get back to nationals.

“I mean it definitely beats you up, if you’re not coming with the right mindset, you’ll get beat up even worse,” Pearson explained.

Meanwhile, Thursday afternoon, the high schoolers took a break, while children and adults with special needs took over the arena for their own rodeo. The contestants and rodeo queens helped the participants and it truly was a group effort to put on barrel racing, to roping to even riding a horse.

“The people that help out and jump in and help sponsor this are amazing,” organizer Casey Perkins explained. “We have sponsors and it’s unbelievable how much people just jump in and help out.”

For a check of the other athletes, click here.

