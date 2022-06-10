Advertisement

Farm-level milk prices skyrocket in Idaho

He says consumers won't necessarily feel the pinch when shopping, but there is a concern for producers
The price Idaho producers pay for their milk has gone from $26 per hundred last March to $17.60 in March of 2021
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Farm-level milk prices are sky-high, but so are production costs for Idaho dairy producers, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau.

The average price Idaho producers receive for their milk in March was slightly over $26 per hundred pounds compared to $17.60 in March of 2021, according to the USDA.

Rick Naerbout of the Idaho Dairy Association attributes the high cost to inflationary costs associated with feed, fertilizer, fuel, and labor.

He says consumers won’t necessarily feel the pinch when shopping, but there is a concern for producers due to drought conditions in the west, forage prices being at record highs, and the fact that feed accounts for 50% of the total cost of production for an Idaho dairy producer.

“That’s what dairymen are fearful of,” said Naerbout. “Those lessons learned over the years of operating a business. They know typically the milk price before the feed price does, and they are going to have to weather that downturn and be able to battle through a series of months with significant negative margins.”

According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, Idaho’s dairy industry has a $9.1 billion economic impact on the state, contributes 5.7% to Idaho’s total gross domestic product, and supports more than $400 million in wages.

