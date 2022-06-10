Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Summer Safety

(Arizona's Family)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before you and your family head out to enjoy this summer weather, St. Luke’s pediatrician Andrew Monson has a few things that you should remember.

Monson says there are a few things he worries about with children every summer, sunburns being one of the main ones. He says to apply and re-apply sunscreen throughout the day and to seek shade when possible.

He also says head injuries are one of the most common ways children hurt themselves, whether it is riding a bike or a motorized toy, children need to be wearing a helmet at all times.

“Every single time they are on it, just having them wear it every single time, even sometimes parents will tell me they are just in the front yard, or they are in the back yard not even on concrete, so I don’t have them wear their helmet but I think it’s always important to wear their helmet,” he said.

He also highly encourages swim lessons for every child at an early age, because it will decrease the child’s chance of drowning.

