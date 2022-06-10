Forecasts indicate wheat production in Idaho will be much higher than 2021

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, Idaho’s wheat crop was crushed by drought conditions across the west.

The wheat crop was down 32% from the previous year. In 2020, farmers produced a record 112.5 million bushels of wheat compared to 76.5 million in 2021.

“Last year droughts severely impacted all the crops in Idaho, except for dry beans for whatever reason,” said Sean Ellis, spokesman for the Idaho Farm Bureau. “All the crops in Idaho saw their yields down significantly last year.”

But what a difference a year makes. Right now, the USDA is forecasting Idaho’s winter production to be up 46% from last year, with the difference being the weather.

“The turnaround since March (where) we thought we were not going to have good water this year but with all those spring rains and snow storms have dramatically changed the equation,” said Ellis.

From January through June, precipitation in the Magic Valley was up an inch this year from last year. However, there are still some concerns about producers’ increased costs in fuel, labor, and supplies.

“I have heard from some farmers that they are almost getting letters every week from their suppliers, notifying them of price increases,” Ellis said.

In April, the price of wheat was hovering over $8 compared to $5.86 last year. Many producers hope this year’s spring wheat harvest looks as good as the winter wheat to offset inflation concerns.

“But yeah generally, if you have a good winter wheat crop, you are going to have a good spring wheat crop,” Ellis said.

And this is what KMVT meteorologist Nicholas Snider has to say to producers about this summer’s possible forecast.

“It’s our dry season, we typically don’t see that much precipitation. However, the monsoon season is coming. That means we get a lot of thunderstorms going up, and with the recent moisture we have seen that could have an impact on the monsoon season,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.