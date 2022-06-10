Advertisement

Furry Friday: Walter

Furry Friday: Walter
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Walter, an approximately one-and-a-half-year-old husky.

As you can see in the video, Walter is a dog with a lot of energy, as many huskies often are.

On the upswing, this means Walter is a lot of fun and is a very exciting dog, but it also means he will need a very active family.

Given his young age, Walter will need another three or four years to calm down, though he is potty trained.

Walter does like other dogs but he does not do well with cats. If you adopt Walter and have children, they will need to be older, as Walter’s rambunctiousness may mean he could knock over smaller children.

If you would like to adopt Walter, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

