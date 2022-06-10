Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court to hear state’s appeal in death row case Monday

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear the state’s appeal related to a death penalty case on Monday.

The court will hear the case related to the death penalty sentence of Gerald Pizzuto, a man who was convicted of four murders as well as robbery.

Governor Little commented on the case, saying:

“I am committed to the rule of law and have followed the Idaho Constitution and Idaho Code in denying a reduced sentence for Gerald Pizzuto’s cruel and calculated murders of Berta and Del Herndon in Idaho County. The severity of Pizzuto’s brutal, senseless, and indiscriminate killing spree strongly warrants against a reduced sentence. The state must have the ability to fully carry out the just sentences as ordered by the court in this case.”

The Idaho Parole Board commuted Pizzuto’s death sentences to life in prison with no parole in December, which Little rejected.

