A look at the roads under construction in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Orange barrels and construction workers are beginning to pop up left and right as workers are beginning their 2022 summer projects on Idaho roadways.

“We have quite a few projects that are happening in southern Idaho this summer, some of them go as far north as the Stanley area,” said “And then we’re coming all the way down here to Twin Falls.”

Four projects are slated for this summer, two in the central Magic Valley, and two others in the Mini-Cassia region. Arguably the most noticeable one now is the US-93 project in Jerome.

“Highway widening project, very similar to the projects that we’ve seen in that area over the last several years. And that project’s been going on for a few months now that will wrap up later this year,” said Jessica Williams, a spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department.

You may also notice construction equipment beginning to show on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls, and that will only increase with time.

“Right now, they’re doing some preliminary work with ADA ramps and with the signal at the Fillmore-Bridgeview intersection, but then later this month they’re actually going to begin working on the roadway,” said Williams.

Beginning Monday, more projects in the Mini-Cassia region will be kicking off, one working on the Heyburn Bridge over the Snake River on US-30, and the other working on State Highway 27 north of downtown Burley.

“That’s going to be a resurfacing of the Heyburn bridge, and the other one is actually going to be a resurfacing project from northern Burley city limits to the junction on Interstate 84,″ said Williams.

What do you need to know about detours? There is already one in place at the intersection of 100 south and US-93, and Williams says one more closure is on the way—the on and off-ramps at Exit 208 off of I-84 in Burley.

“Those will be later this month. They will not be simultaneous, meaning that not every single on and off-ramp will be closed at the same time, they will be staggered,” said Williams.

As far as the Blue Lakes project goes, construction will occur overnight to limit disruptions to traffic, as it’s a busy area. Williams wants to remind everyone traveling through these busy areas under construction to remain safe.

“Remember to drive engaged when entering into a work zone. So slowing down, paying attention to signage in the area, paying attention to flaggers, pilot cars, flaggers in the area, all of those things that will be put in place to safely direct them through the area,” said Williams.

