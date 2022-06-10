Advertisement

Man hospitalized in SW Idaho after police chase, shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A man involved in two shootings with law enforcement agencies and who stole two vehicles fleeing from police was shot and taken into custody, authorities said Thursday.

The Meridian and Boise police departments said the first shooting incident involved the Idaho Department of Correction in Boise and that an injured white male fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Authorities didn’t say why the Idaho Department of Correction was involved.

Police then received a report of a carjacking in Eagle, located the carjacked vehicle on Eagle Road and forced it off the road.

Officials said the man then exchanged gunfire with five police officers and was shot. No officers were injured. The man was taken to a hospital. Officials haven’t released his name or condition.

Police said the shooting will be investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, with the Garden City Police Department the lead agency.

