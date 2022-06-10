Plans for new Burley airport remain in limbo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The death of Salmon pilot Chelsea Brittany Infanger, who crashed while attempting to land in Burley in April, has brought increased attention to unsafe conditions at the city’s Municipal Airport.

Burley City Administrator Mark Mitton recently touched on the facility’s condition during a Cassia County Commissioner’s meeting.

“We haven’t been able to do any maintenance on that airport for like 12 years now because the FAA won’t give us any money to do it. So, the runways are shot,” Mitton said.

The crash that claimed Infanger is not the only time this airport has been in the headlines. In 2009, an instructional plane hit power lines, and in 2011 a crash claimed a family of four.

Longtime Burley resident David Martinez said decisions need to be made with safety in mind.

“We need to relocate the airport and I wish community members were more open to the idea,” he said.

The possible location of the new airport is east of Declo near the I-84 / I-86 interchange. Construction carries a projected $25 million price tag.

Regardless, Mitton said a new airport is a top priority as it is necessary to provide vital services like Life Flight and overnight freight to this rapidly growing region.

“The way commerce works has changed around the nation,” said Mitton. “If you’re an industry and something breaks down and you don’t have it, it needs to come in overnight and it comes into the Burley Airport.”

The City of Burley will sponsor the airport, meaning they will supply the lion’s share of the funding, but they are asking for help from both Cassia and Minidoka counties. In order to make the project feasible financially, the city will close out on two revenue allocation areas.

From there, a feasibility study, environmental work on the site and acquiring the proposed property stand in the way of making it a reality.

“It’s not doable in one to two years, it’s a five to seven-year project,” said Mitton.

