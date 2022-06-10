Advertisement

Pride week shines a light on LGTBQ community in southern Idaho

Over 200 individuals showed up to a Pride Night at Skateland Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emily English is a grant writer and adjunct professor at the College of Southern Idaho. English transitioned just over three years ago.

“For many people here in Twin Falls, I’m the only transgender person they know,” English said.

The parent, sibling, and working professional knows it can be hard to live in southern Idaho and be a part of the LGBTQ community, but believes education is a big part of acceptance across the Magic Valley.

“The more our community knows and understands the LGBTQ people, it will affect the way we treat them directly, it will change policy, over time it will change response to laws because they will know individual people,” English said.

Brandon Connolly, a Magic Valley resident, transitioned six years ago.

“For the Magic Valley, in general, I feel like every time we take good steps forward, there’s always a few people that are wanting us to go a few steps back,” Connolly said.

However, Connolly believes the LGBTQ community in southern Idaho is getting stronger and stronger.

English, 49, and an elder in the trans community, wants to be there for the younger LGBTQ generation.

“I hope they know that I love them, and I’d go to war for them in a heartbeat if they need me to do, and I got their back,” English said.

While the relationship between the Twin Falls Police Department and area LGBTQ people isn’t perfect (Some of the frayed relationship between the LGBTQ community and law enforcement comes from historical events), the police department does have a community liaison, just like they do for other minority groups.

“We try to keep that dialogue between those different groups so that everybody knows that we are their police department and we’re here to keep everybody safe,” said Twin Falls Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury.

