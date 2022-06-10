Advertisement

Professional Bull Riding event comes to Twin Falls

There are a few Idaho riders competing Saturday night(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time, the Idaho Coors Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Classic will be held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

This Saturday, over 30 cowboys will compete at Shouse Arena.

The event is sometimes in Gooding and Hailey, but this year, organizers are hoping to take advantage of a larger arena and proximity to Twin Falls.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

It’s a part of the PBR Challenger Series, and will feature up-and-coming bull riders as well as some big names like Briggs Madsen trying to gear up for the new PBR team series.

“We’re looking to put on a great event out here for the fans and the locals and people will be traveling from different parts as well to come out and have a spectacular, professional, PBR bull riding right here in their hometown of Twin Falls, Idaho,” said event promotor Judd Mortensen.

Pete Bradshaw and Wyatt Remington, both Idaho natives, will compete.

There will also be a concert afterward.

For ticket information, click here.

