Sawtooth National Forest announces new acting supervisor

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just in time for summer, the Sawtooth National Forest has a new acting supervisor, and she comes from just down the road in Utah.

Bekee Hotze will take over as Acting Supervisor of the Sawtooth National Forest.

Recently, she has served as the District Ranger for the Salt Lake Ranger District, and has worked in multiple other places around the country and world.

We asked Hotze what it’s like to be in this position in a male-dominated field, and she just pointed to her experience.

“I’ve worked really hard in the last 30 years, especially the last 20 years in federal land management, working with partners and my team to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of the public,” she said.

The diversity of the land covered by the Sawtooth National Forest helped allure Hotze to the area. The forest service is still looking to fill the position permanently.

