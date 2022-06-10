Advertisement

Sawtooth National Forest offices reopen after two years

For recreators, there are currently no current forest-wide restrictions
The Sawtooth National Forest has opened its offices back to the public
The Sawtooth National Forest has opened its offices back to the public
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two years of not being physically open, Sawtooth National Forest offices around southern and central Idaho will be open to the public.

The closure was due to federal guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main office in Jerome, as well as five other Ranger District buildings, have their lobbies open. People can come in to get trail maps, information, passes, and more.

“If you need anything from any of our offices, please call ahead,” said Acting Supervisor Bekee Hotze. “We are short-staffed just like a lot of the other businesses in the area, so call ahead so we can make sure you have all the information you need.”

For recreators, there are currently no current forest-wide restrictions.

For hours of operation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family is organizing a search party Saturday
Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah
DaVonte’ Neal is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County jail.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with first degree murder
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. (Source:...
Molina found guilty on all charges
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Burley, Idaho temple groundbreaking
Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday

Latest News

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Idaho Supreme Court to hear state’s appeal in death row case Monday
(Source: MGN)
Idaho stepmom gets life sentence for killing 9-year-old boy
The Twin Falls Criterium is set to begin soon
Twin Falls criterium returns after hiatus
The price Idaho producers pay for their milk has gone from $26 per hundred last March to $17.60...
Farm-level milk prices skyrocket in Idaho