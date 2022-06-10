Sawtooth National Forest offices reopen after two years

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two years of not being physically open, Sawtooth National Forest offices around southern and central Idaho will be open to the public.

The closure was due to federal guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main office in Jerome, as well as five other Ranger District buildings, have their lobbies open. People can come in to get trail maps, information, passes, and more.

“If you need anything from any of our offices, please call ahead,” said Acting Supervisor Bekee Hotze. “We are short-staffed just like a lot of the other businesses in the area, so call ahead so we can make sure you have all the information you need.”

For recreators, there are currently no current forest-wide restrictions.

