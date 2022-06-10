Advertisement

Sun Valley Realtors honors two local veterans

To show appreciation, volunteers did weeding, pruning, planted flowers, and laid mulch on the Williams’ property
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sun Valley Realtors honored and thanked two air force veterans in Blaine County on Thursday by giving back and doing some much-needed work around their home

Every year, the Sun Valley Realtors Gives Foundation honors a local veteran and their family by holding a property repair and cleanup day through their veterans program.

This year’s honorees are retired air force veteran couple Brian and Pat Williams who live in Hailey.

The couple were nominated by Senior Connections. Brian volunteers at the Senior Connection as a Meals on Wheels Driver.

To show appreciation, volunteers did weeding, pruning, planted flowers, and laid mulch on the Williams’ property.

“The neighbor asked if we won the lottery, we feel like it,” said Brian.“Its fantastic, they all know what they are doing, they came in and went right to work. They got so much done in the first 30 minutes I could not believe it.”

