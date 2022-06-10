Twin Falls criterium returns after hiatus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a two-year hiatus, the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is returning in a big way.

The event is taking place on June 25 in downtown Twin Falls. Bike riders from all over the country will make their way to race.

Terry Patterson, the race director, compares it to NASCAR on bikes, saying it’s competitive, fast, and interesting to watch.

Patterson says another side to the race is bringing people to the downtown area to go shopping and eat at the cafes.

“Try and attract people downtown to Twin Falls, and in the last few years we’ve seen quite a revitalization of Twin Falls, our own city hall just a few years ago,” said Patterson. “People are growing the downtown and the face is changing.”

The first race kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 6:15 p.m. After the race concludes, there will be a concert in the downtown commons, which is part of the Twin Falls tonight concert series.

