Boise State defensive end medically retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Boise State defensive end Shane Irwin is medically retiring from football.

Irwin said, “words cannot describe how thankful I am to have been a part of this program for the past few years. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for the unforgettable memories, and for supporting me along my college football journey.

On Thursday head coach Andy Avalos made the announcement, saying “it’s unfortunate to see his career end due to injury. He truly embraces what it means to be a Bronco and embodies the culture and brotherhood within our program.”

Irwin appeared in 18 games, including 11 starts, recording 65 tackles, including 12 for a loss, nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

His best season was in 2020, when he earned Mountain West second-team honors.

Irwin would have been a sixth-year senior for the Broncos in 2022.

“Although this is not the way I would have liked things to end, I am extremely grateful for the experiences and am looking forward to representing Bronco Athletics in my next chapter of life,” Irwin explain. “Go Broncos!”

