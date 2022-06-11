Southern Idaho Pride hosts annual Pride Fest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A week of celebration, unity and acceptance in Southern Idaho is winding down... but not before Southern Idaho Pride hosted its annual Pride Fest at Twin Falls City Park.

“It has changed so much just in the few years we’ve been here,” said Southern Idaho Pride President Cory Smith. “When we started it was at Thompson Park, it was very small, seeing people really want to participate is so exciting.”

For Southern Idaho Pride and the Gem State’s LGBTQ+ community, the day is about so much more than just a celebration, it’s a moment of calm away from the challenges of everyday life.

“Outside of this we have to constantly live with hearing things in the news or seeing things on Facebook that constantly feel like an attack on us but today, we don’t see or hear any of that,” Cory Smith said. “This is our day; this is our space to be and be together.”

Through Pride, there is a space for members of the Magic Valley community to feel safe expressing themselves.

But, equally as important, there is an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to see other who are in similar situations.

“Not only can they just be themselves, but they can be seen, they can see themselves, be represented from top to bottom in age,” said Faith Smith.

Faith Smith is a part of Mama Dragons, a Utah-based group that helps mothers of LGBTQ+ children to better understand how to support their child’s journey.

“They know how to love their kid well, but they don’t know what steps to take and that’s one of the things that we’re trying to accomplish is to help them to understand what is available to them,” said Faith Smith.

Smith says, especially in times like these, where anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is in the mainstream, having a safety net at home is of ever-growing importance.

“It’s crucial,” said Faith Smith. “It’s unbelievably crucial. Kiddos who grow up knowing that they’re loved and feeling safe do so much better.”

