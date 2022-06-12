District 5 and 6 cowboys and cowgirls punch tickets to National High School Rodeo Finals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After competing all week at the Idaho high school finals, winners were crowned and tickets to nationals were punched at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello Saturday.

The top four finishers in each competition earned a trip to the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gilette, Wyoming in July.

District 5 and 6 represent much of the KMVT viewing area.

Notable results

Saddle Bronc

1. Wyatt Lyman, District 6

Bareback Riding

4. Tennessee Owens, District 5

Steer Wrestling

1. Sam Damele, District 5

4. Derek Matthews, District 6

Bull Riding

2. Tucker Taylor, District 5

3. Carson Simper, District 5

4. Wyatt Pearson, District 6

5. Vernon Adams, District 6

Breakaway roping

1. Sidney Nielson, District 6

3. Jetta Bott, District 6

Tie down roping

4. Joe Zebarth, District 6

