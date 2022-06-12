Minidoka National Historic Site honoring 80th anniversary

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minidoka National Historic Site is continuing to honor the 80th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 and the construction of Minidoka Relocation Camp.

Throughout the summer, the National Parks Service and Friends of Minidoka will be hosting tours and events... sharing the stories of the people held at the World War Two era internment camp.

According to Friends of Minidoka Executive Director Robyn Achilles, the importance of remembering what happened at the site grows more significant as time passes.

“It’s critical that we continue to address the constitutional rights that were violated for these American citizens 80 years ago,” Achilles says.

Further, the people who lived at the site, or during the time period, are sadly becoming fewer and fewer.

Achilles says that means places like Minidoka are carrying the burden of sharing their legacy.

“We don’t want this history to be forgotten,” Achilles says. “It’s really important for us to learn and make sure we aspire, as a country, to the democratic values and ideals that were espoused at its founding.”

For more information about visiting the park or what events will be held throughout the summer, visit the National Park website.

