Annual Magic Mountain OHV Safety course shows large turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Magic Mountain OHV Fair took place this weekend and they have had a great turnout for the class this year.

The state law reads that any person under the age of 16 who will be riding on Forest Service Roads must pass the Off Highway Vehicle Safety Course, so the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Parks and Recreation and St. Luke’s Children’s partner together to offer a fun learning experience at Magic Mountain.

During the 3 hour class, the students learn everything from trail safety to the mechanics of the machine as well as turning, braking, and navigating obstacles.

“It is very enjoyable and very satisfying to be able to watch these kids, young kids, start at the beginning, be able to gain great control of their machines and at the end of the day be able to ride a fairly technical trail,” said Lt. Daron Brown, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Brown says they had more than 75 people come to this weekend’s course offerings.

Rich Gummersall with Parks and Rec says the course is also a great way to teach the kids how to be good land stewards.

“From 1978 until now, we have lost 40% of our opportunity, and it’s not through poor land management or safety issues, it’s about stewardship, it’s about people taking care of the land, stewardship is one of the most important things we can impart on the next generation, to ensure the generation after that has a safe place to ride,” said Rich Gummersall.

These courses are offered all throughout the year at various locations, for more information visit this website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.