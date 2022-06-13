April, May precipitation help improve southern Idaho’s drought conditions

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from the Idaho Department of Water Resources shows that April and May’s precipitation helped significantly improve drought conditions in southern Idaho.

A previous report from April 1 showed snowpack in Idaho was significantly below normal with record-setting low precipitation from January to April.

Those conditions put Idaho on the brink of an “unprecedented drought”, according to the report. Those conditions have also eliminated the drought in northern Idaho as well.

As KMVT has previously reported, those same conditions have also led to the delay of the growing season. IDWR also says the timing of the snowmelt being delayed by almost a month means water rights will be sustained by natural flow for much longer and that storage demand will be significantly less this summer.

Graphs released by IDWR show southern Idaho’s counties rated at near-normal or much above normal for the amount of precipitation they received in April and May.

The temperatures recorded in all of southern Idaho’s counties are also either rated as below normal or much below normal.

