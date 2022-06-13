Advertisement

Boston Ballet coming to Sun Valley

Lam says he and the rest of the company are excited to not only perform in Sun Valley, but also to see what southern Idaho has to offer
The performances will be on June 24 and June 25
The performances will be on June 24 and June 25
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ballet Sun Valley is continuing on its mission to bring professional ballet companies to the Wood River Valley by bringing in the Boston Ballet for two nights only.

KMVT spoke with Boston Ballet’s principal dancer John Lam who has been with the Boston Ballet for 18 years, though he has been dancing since he was four.

He says this is the first time the Boston Ballet has been on tour since the pandemic began and he is excited to dance at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

There are two nights of shows on June 24 and June 25 at 7:00 p.m. The show is at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

“This really showcases the company’s strengths in terms of classical, neoclassical, and contemporary works, so I think it’s very open up to anyone,” Lam said of the performance.

Lam says he and the rest of the company are excited to not only perform in Sun Valley, but also to see what southern Idaho has to offer.

For tickets and to find more information, click here.

