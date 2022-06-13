Duck Donuts to open location in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Duck Donuts will be opening a location in Twin Falls this Saturday on 148 Cheney Drive West.

Their newest Twin Falls location will be Duck Donut’s third location in Idaho. Franchise owners and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting on June 15 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the community here in Twin Falls,” said franchise owner Jessica Wetsel. “From our family to those throughout the Magic Valley, we are so excited to introduce you to the Duck Donuts experience and sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts.”

The Twin Falls location will be serving donut breakfast sandwiches, coffee and espresso beverages, donut sundaes, milkshakes, select retail items, and more.

The store’s hours will be weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. yo 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

