Greater Idaho placed on another Oregon county ballot

Nine counties in eastern Oregon have voted for the ballot measures presented by Greater Idaho thus far.
Greater Idaho map
Greater Idaho map
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORROW COUNTY, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho Initiative has been placed on the November ballot in Morrow County, Oregon.

Morrow County is located in northern Oregon roughly in the Pendleton area. The 2020 census shows it had a population of around 12,000.

County clerks certified Greater Idaho had enough signatures to move forward last Wednesday. The measure, if approved by voters, would require county commissioners to meet three times a year to consider “how to promote the interests of Morrow County in any negotiations regarding relocations of state borders,” according to a press release from Greater Idaho.

Greater Idaho is asking Oregon state legislators for hearings and cosponsors to invite Idaho to discuss moving the border with the state of Oregon.

