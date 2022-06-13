Idaho gas prices jump 20 cents in a week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers continue to face brutal prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the state average jumped 20 cents in a week to $5.10 for a gallon of regular, which is 60 cents more than a month ago and $1.81 more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $5.01 per gallon, which is 14 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.93 more than a year ago.

“Crude oil supplies are tight, summer fuel demand is on the rise, and drivers are stuck in the middle,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“With no immediate relief in sight, Idaho families continue to be under enormous pressure to find ways to make long-awaited vacations, and in some cases, the daily commute and regular errands, possible,” Conde continued.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.