ISP responds to semi-truck fire near Jerome

Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 30 at 2000 E, just west...
A truck and trailer caught on fire on Sunday.(MGM)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday afternoon, Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84.

A 57-year-old from North Ogden, Utah was driving a semi-truck towing a toy hauler trailer.

He was driving westbound on I-84 near milepost 167.

The truck and trailer caught on fire.

The driver was able to get out and make it to a safe location.

The road has reopened after crews spent hours clearing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing through Idaho State Police.

