ISP responds to semi-truck fire near Jerome
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday afternoon, Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84.
A 57-year-old from North Ogden, Utah was driving a semi-truck towing a toy hauler trailer.
He was driving westbound on I-84 near milepost 167.
The truck and trailer caught on fire.
The driver was able to get out and make it to a safe location.
The road has reopened after crews spent hours clearing the scene.
The investigation is ongoing through Idaho State Police.
